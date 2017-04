PARIS Feb 6 Tiemoue Bakayoko scored the only goal as 10-men Monaco saw off neighbours Nice 1-0 in a bad-tempered derby on Saturday to consolidate second place in Ligue 1.

Nabil Dirar was sent off in the 48th minute for a second yellow card given for arguing with the referee but Monaco took the lead when a header from substitute Bakayoko diverted Joao Moutinho's free kick past Yoann Cardinale in the 81st minute.

January signing Vagner Love missed two close-range first-half headers and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic was the late hero when he made fine stops to deny Nice's Dorian Caddy and Paul Baysse.

Monaco moved on to 45 points, 21 behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain who face Marseille on Sunday. Nice are third on 39 and could be overtaken by fourth-place Angers who host Lyon later on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)