PARIS Feb 13 Paris St Germain's 16-match winning streak in all competitions was snapped on Saturday when a partly reserve side were held to a goalless draw by Lille in Ligue 1, three days before a Champions League showdown with Chelsea.

PSG, who are hurtling towards a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title, produced a lacklustre performance against a determined Lille side.

Laurent Blanc's team, who hold a 25-point advantage over second-placed Monaco, have 70 points from 26 games. Monaco will be hoping to narrow that gap when they play St Etienne on Sunday.

Blanc rested striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, influential midfielder Thiago Motta and captain and centre back Thiago Silva ahead of the midweek Chelsea fixture.

Without the services of the trio, however, PSG failed to mount any form of challenge.

Lille, who are 13th on 31 points, had keeper Vincent Enyeama to thank for the draw as PSG still stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 35 games.

They also welcomed back key midfielder Marco Verratti, back after a two-week injury layoff when he replaced Javier Pastore at halftime.

"Tonight I'm still satisfied because we did not have any injuries," Blanc told a news conference.

PSG take on Chelsea in a Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)