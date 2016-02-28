PARIS Feb 28 Paris St Germain's league record 36-game unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt in Ligue 1 as they lost 2-1 at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Maxwel Cornet and Sergi Darder, with an audacious piece of skill, scored the first-half goals that handed PSG their first league defeat since a 3-2 loss at Bordeaux in March last year.

PSG are still 23 points clear at the top of the French table and remain untouchable favourites to win their fourth consecutive title.

Yet in their 28th game of the campaign, their chance of beating the league record unbeaten run of 32 games in a single season, set by Nantes in 1994-95, was ended despite a Lucas Moura goal after the break having offered them hopes of maintaining their extraordinary sequence.

Lyon have flattered to deceive this season but started strongly and took the lead in the 13th minute when Cornet brought the ball down inside the box, evaded Gregory van der Wiel and slammed the ball past Kevin Trapp.

Darder doubled Lyon's advantage in first-half injury time when he received a cross from Rafael, flicked the ball over the head of PSG captain Thiago Silva and finished emphatically.

Paris were lucky to go in at halftime with eleven men, midfielder Thiago Motta escaping with a yellow card after punching Jordan Ferri in the face in the 23rd minute.

They improved after the break when manager Laurent Blanc introduced Javier Pastore for Benjamin Stambouli.

Pastore was quickly influential as PSG got back into the game in the 51st minute, the Argentine playmaker tearing into the Lyon box before flicking the ball into the path of Lucas, who beat Anthony Lopes with aplomb.

Lyon move up to third on 42 points, eight behind second-place Monaco, who could only draw 0-0 draw at Nantes on Sunday.

Marseille's match at Gazelec Ajaccio was postponed due to bad weather while Caen moved above Nice into fourth after securing a 2-1 victory at St Etienne, whose own European aspirations have been dented after going three games without a win. (Writing by Ed Dove, editing by Ian Chadband)