PARIS, March 13 Four goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped Paris St Germain to clinch their fourth successive Ligue 1 title with a rampant 9-0 rout of Troyes, thus becoming the first team to win the championship after 30 matches.

Ibrahimovic's sensational nine-minute hat trick followed first-half goals from Edinson Cavani, Javier Pastore and Adrien Rabiot. Following the interval Matthieu Saunier scored an own goal while Cavani and Ibrahimovic also added late efforts.

PSG moved up to 77 points, 25 clear of second-place Monaco, winning the league with eight games still to play.

The championship is the sixth in the club's history and the fastest-ever Ligue 1 victory, breaking the record set by Gerard Houllier's Olympique Lyonnais in 2007, who won the title after 33 matches. (Writing by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)