* Lyon beat struggling Ajaccio 2-1 to stay second

* Monaco beat Guingamp 3-2 to stay level on points

* St Etienne move above Nice into fourth spot (Updates with Lyon result)

By Ed Dove

STRASBOURG, April 30 Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco remain level on points in the race for second place in Ligue 1 and after home victories over Ajaccio and Guingamp respectively on Saturday.

Rachid Ghezzal scored direct from a corner as second-placed Lyon beat relegation-threatened Ajaccio 2-1, while Monaco survived a late wobble to see off Guingamp 3-2 at home.

Lyon and Monaco have 62 points with two matches left and the former ahead on goal difference before their mouthwatering clash next weekend at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Lyon took control against Ajaccio after 10 minutes when Ghezzal's corner sneaked past Clement Maury.

The keeper was again at fault 30 minutes later when he failed to deal with Rafael's sumptuous cross and could only watch Maxwel Cornet touch the ball home at the back post.

Ajaccio's Gregoire Pujol chipped Anthony Lopes in the 49th minute, three minutes after coming on, but the Lyon goalkeeper preserved the points for his side when he blocked Kevin Mayi's close-range effort in the 89th minute.

"We need to prepare well for Monaco," Lyon's Samuel Umtiti told Canal Plus. "If we play like that, it will be hard to win."

RIGHT TRACK

Monaco had slipped up in the race for the second automatic Champions League spot last weekend when they drew 1-1 at Stade Rennes but responded well to beat Guingamp.

They won with goals from Lacina Traore, Nabil Dirar and Bernardo Silva despite letting the visitors back into the match late on.

"We're on the right track, and we can prepare more serenely for our 'final' against Lyon with this result," Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko told beIN Sports.

"If we're going to achieve our objective we need to stay professional, aggressive and cut out these little errors."

Monaco, desperate to finish second after missing out on the Champions League group stage following a playoff defeat by Valencia this season, went ahead through Traore's deft effort in the 17th minute before Dirar's deflected strike in the 40th.

Mevlut Erding halved the deficit with a close-range finish in the 75th after Ricardo Carvalho and Wallace failed to clear their lines, but Monaco responded instantly with Bernardo Silva beating Lossl with a low shot.

Thirteenth-placed Guingamp set up a nervy finale when Benjamin Angoua headed home in the 81st minute, but were unable to rescue an unlikely point.

Nice slipped to fifth still on 58 points after missing the chance to put pressure on the top three with a 1-0 defeat at Nantes where Adrien Thomasson scored the only goal.

St Etienne, whose captain Loic Perrin was sent off for a late tackle, moved into fourth on 58 points after being held 0-0 at home by Toulouse. The visitors had a fifth-minute penalty from Wissam Ben Yedder saved by Stephane Ruffier. (Editing by Ken Ferris)