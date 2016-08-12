PARIS Aug 12 Paris St Germain made a flying start to the Ligue 1 season on Friday, winning 1-0 at Bastia thanks to Layvin Kurzawa's second-half goal.

The champions, chasing a fifth straight title, began poorly but stepped up a gear after the interval and full back Kurzawa struck 17 minutes from time after good work by new recruit Jese.

PSG, now coached by Spaniard Unai Emery, who led Sevilla to three straight Europa League trophies, were without first-choice striker Edinson Cavani due to injury.

Hatem Ben Arfa started as a lone forward but made little impact and was replaced by Jese, who joined from Real Madrid during the close season, in the 65th minute.

The Spanish forward's effort was not properly cleared by a Bastia defender eight minutes later and the ball fell to Kurzawa who fired home.

The game was briefly interrupted by referee Frank Schneider midway through the second half after Lucas was hit by an object thrown from the stands. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)