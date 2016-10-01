Oct 1 Edinson Cavani scored a double for the second game running to fire Paris St Germain to a 2-0 win over Bordeaux on Saturday as the Ligue 1 champions reasserted their title bid after a stuttering start.

Unai Emery's side put the memory of last week's surprise 2-0 defeat at Toulouse firmly behind them by racing into an early lead when Cavani rose to head home Angel di Maria's cross in the third minute.

The Uruguayan doubled the lead on the half-hour mark by helping Layvin Kurzawa's pass into the net with a clever flick of the heel, grabbing his eighth league goal of the season and adding to his double in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Ludogorets in the Champions League.

Cavani became the top scorer in Ligue 1, moving two goals clear of Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette and Metz's Mevluet Erdinc.

PSG provisionally go second in Ligue 1 on 16 points, ahead of Monaco on goal difference. Monaco visit Metz later on Saturday, while leaders Nice host Lorient on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Clare Fallon)