PARIS, March 5 Kylian Mbappe scored twice to inspire Monaco to a 4-0 drubbing of Nantes that restored their three-point lead at top of the Ligue 1 standings on Sunday.

Valere Germain and Fabinho also found the net to lift Monaco to 65 points from 28 games.

Paris St Germain are second after Edinson Cavani's late penalty gave them a 1-0 win against Nancy on Saturday. They are level on 62 points with third-placed Nice, who beat Dijon 1-0 away.

Monaco made things easy for themselves with the 18-year-old Mbappe volleying home to put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute after some good work on the right by Bernardo Silva.

Nantes hung on but then cracked shortly before halftime, conceding twice in quick succession.

Germain chested down Kamil Glick's cross before unleashing a half volley past Maxime Dupe in the 44th and a minute into stoppage time, Silva danced past two defenders before crossing for Mbappe to head home and take his tally to nine league goals from 20 games this season.

Fabinho rubbed salt into Nantes' wounds just before the hour when he wrong footed Dupe from the penalty spot after Thomas Lemar had been brought down.

Mbappe and Silva were then substituted by coach Leonardo Jardim and Monaco stayed in control for the remainder of the encounter. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)