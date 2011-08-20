* Pedretti nets first goal in Lille's first victory

PARIS Aug 20 Benoit Pedretti opened his account for new club Lille in a 2-1 win at Caen on Saturday while Olympique Lyon drew 1-1 for the second weekend in a row.

French champions Lille took their first three points of the fledgling campaign when the former Auxerre midfielder converted Eden Hazard's cross on 68 minutes before team mate Mathieu Debuchy and Caen's Benjamin Nivet traded strikes late on.

Rudi Garcia's men dominated the encounter against a team which had won their first two matches and deserved their victory as they quickly recovered from last Sunday's surprise loss at home to Montpellier.

Lyon drew 1-1 with promoted Ajaccio last weekend and could do no better at Stade Brest where the hosts took the lead through Benoit Lesoimier after 12 minutes.

Sidy Kone was shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle on the hour to reduce Lyon to 10 men but striker Bafetimbi Gomis grabbed a point nine minutes later when he superbly controlled, turned and shot.

A 3-1 Champions League playoff first leg win over Rubin Kazan in midweek had boosted Remi Garde and his side but they could not get going in the first half in Brest.

"We missed two things in the first half: aggressiveness because we lost too many battles; we also lacked simplicity," novice coach Garde told reporters.

"We are still happy to have got back into it. It was difficult for some young players. I was maybe hoping for a little more from them but I am satisfied with the attitude they had."

Nice were pegged back late on to be held 1-1 by early pacesetters Toulouse in an action-packed game and inconsistent Girondins Bordeaux also drew 1-1 with Auxerre.

Promoted Dijon outclassed Lorient 2-0 despite playing the second half with a man fewer and Ajaccio drew 1-1 with fellow newcomers Evian.

Big-spending but stuttering Paris St Germain welcome Valenciennes on Sunday when last term's runners-up Olympique Marseille host St Etienne.