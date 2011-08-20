* Pedretti nets first goal in Lille's first victory
* Lyon draw 1-1 at Stade Brest
(Adds details and quotes)
PARIS Aug 20 Benoit Pedretti opened his account
for new club Lille in a 2-1 win at Caen on Saturday while
Olympique Lyon drew 1-1 for the second weekend in a row.
French champions Lille took their first three points of the
fledgling campaign when the former Auxerre midfielder converted
Eden Hazard's cross on 68 minutes before team mate Mathieu
Debuchy and Caen's Benjamin Nivet traded strikes late on.
Rudi Garcia's men dominated the encounter against a team
which had won their first two matches and deserved their victory
as they quickly recovered from last Sunday's surprise loss at
home to Montpellier.
Lyon drew 1-1 with promoted Ajaccio last weekend and could
do no better at Stade Brest where the hosts took the lead
through Benoit Lesoimier after 12 minutes.
Sidy Kone was shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle
on the hour to reduce Lyon to 10 men but striker Bafetimbi Gomis
grabbed a point nine minutes later when he superbly controlled,
turned and shot.
A 3-1 Champions League playoff first leg win over Rubin
Kazan in midweek had boosted Remi Garde and his side but they
could not get going in the first half in Brest.
"We missed two things in the first half: aggressiveness
because we lost too many battles; we also lacked simplicity,"
novice coach Garde told reporters.
"We are still happy to have got back into it. It was
difficult for some young players. I was maybe hoping for a
little more from them but I am satisfied with the attitude they
had."
Nice were pegged back late on to be held 1-1 by early
pacesetters Toulouse in an action-packed game and inconsistent
Girondins Bordeaux also drew 1-1 with Auxerre.
Promoted Dijon outclassed Lorient 2-0 despite playing the
second half with a man fewer and Ajaccio drew 1-1 with fellow
newcomers Evian.
Big-spending but stuttering Paris St Germain welcome
Valenciennes on Sunday when last term's runners-up Olympique
Marseille host St Etienne.
(Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by Pritha Sarkar
and Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)