* Pjanic and Pied score in Lyon win but Lisandro hurt
* Bordeaux seal late 2-1 victory at Valenciennes
(Adds Lyon v Montpellier)
PARIS Aug 27 Olympique Lyon ended Montpellier's
perfect start to the season with a lively 2-1 home win on
Saturday but a serious-looking ankle injury to forward Lisandro
Lopez took the gloss of the victory.
Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic converted Michel Bastos's
cross just four minutes after coming on at the break to help
send Remi Garde's side a point behind leaders Montpeller with
eight from four matches.
The visitors had several chances, especially acrobatic
striker Olivier Giroud, but Lyon extended their lead six minutes
from time through Jeremy Pied shortly after Montpellier's Younes
Belhanda was sent off for kicking out.
Argentine Lisandro was in a lot of pain after turning his
ankle late on before Cameroonian Henri Bedimo bagged an
eyecatching consolation.
Champions Lille welcome last term's runners-up Olympique
Marseille on Sunday when Paris St Germain and their group of
expensive signings travel to in-form Toulouse.
Bordeaux, the 2009 French champions, grabbed a stoppage-time
winner to beat Valenciennes 2-1 away.
The west coast club, who endured a poor season last term
when they limped home seventh, snatched their first win this
term when Anthony Modeste finished with a diagonal shot after a
long ball.
Abdou Traore equalised 11 minutes from time after Mathieu
Dossevi netted midway through the first half for last season's
strugglers Valenciennes.
"We played a brave match and we never gave up. I don't think
many win here," Bordeaux coach Francis Gillot told reporters.
"We still have to work on things."
Auxerre, who flirted with relegation last term, overcame
promoted Ajaccio 4-1 with Alain Traore scoring a brace while
Lorient edged out Nancy 2-1 late on.
Dijon left fellow newcomers Evian feeling flat with a 1-0
away win and Nice drew 0-0 against Brest.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Stephen Wood; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)