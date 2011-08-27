* Pjanic and Pied score in Lyon win but Lisandro hurt

* Bordeaux seal late 2-1 victory at Valenciennes (Adds Lyon v Montpellier)

PARIS Aug 27 Olympique Lyon ended Montpellier's perfect start to the season with a lively 2-1 home win on Saturday but a serious-looking ankle injury to forward Lisandro Lopez took the gloss of the victory.

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic converted Michel Bastos's cross just four minutes after coming on at the break to help send Remi Garde's side a point behind leaders Montpeller with eight from four matches.

The visitors had several chances, especially acrobatic striker Olivier Giroud, but Lyon extended their lead six minutes from time through Jeremy Pied shortly after Montpellier's Younes Belhanda was sent off for kicking out.

Argentine Lisandro was in a lot of pain after turning his ankle late on before Cameroonian Henri Bedimo bagged an eyecatching consolation.

Champions Lille welcome last term's runners-up Olympique Marseille on Sunday when Paris St Germain and their group of expensive signings travel to in-form Toulouse.

Bordeaux, the 2009 French champions, grabbed a stoppage-time winner to beat Valenciennes 2-1 away.

The west coast club, who endured a poor season last term when they limped home seventh, snatched their first win this term when Anthony Modeste finished with a diagonal shot after a long ball.

Abdou Traore equalised 11 minutes from time after Mathieu Dossevi netted midway through the first half for last season's strugglers Valenciennes.

"We played a brave match and we never gave up. I don't think many win here," Bordeaux coach Francis Gillot told reporters.

"We still have to work on things."

Auxerre, who flirted with relegation last term, overcame promoted Ajaccio 4-1 with Alain Traore scoring a brace while Lorient edged out Nancy 2-1 late on.

Dijon left fellow newcomers Evian feeling flat with a 1-0 away win and Nice drew 0-0 against Brest.

(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Stephen Wood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)