* Sow double leaves Marseille still without a win

* Pastore sparks PSG comeback victory at Toulouse (Adds Lille v Marseille)

PARIS Aug 28 Champions Lille continued Olympique Marseille's winless start to the season but were made to work hard for their 3-2 victory as Paris St Germain struggled to overcome Toulouse on Sunday.

Marseille, the 2010 champions who finished second to Lille last season, have failed to win their first four matches and they were undone by Moussa Sow's penalty after coming from behind to lead 2-1.

Last term's league top scorer Sow scored the 15th-minute opener when he slid in before keeper Steve Mandanda to convert Franck Beria's cross but Marseille were level when Mathieu Valbuena's deflected 20-metre shot went in on 57 minutes.

The France winger doubled his tally five minutes later, only for Lille defender Aurelien Chedjou to equalise from Dimitri Payet's cross before Sow slotted in the 75th-minute penalty after a needless foul on Eden Hazard by Rod Fanni.

Lille moved on to seven points ahead of the international break.

French record signing Javier Pastore, making his first start for third-placed PSG, helped spark a second-half revival in a 3-1 comeback win at Toulouse.

After a lacklustre first period, the Argentine, signed this month from Palermo for a reported 42 million euros ($60.31 million), set up Kevin Gameiro just before the hour to equalise Etienne Capoue's 39th-minute opener.

Pastore was also involved in Mevlut Erding's goal a minute from time and Jeremy Menez's stoppage-time strike which took them to seven points and two behind leaders Montpellier, who lost 2-1 at second-placed Olympique Lyon on Saturday.

"My players showed a lot of character and quality to impose themselves against a Toulouse team who were in good form since the start of the season," said PSG coach Antoine Kombouare.

"It is a great performance from my lads."

Stade Rennes, also among the seven teams on seven points, survived a second-half fightback by Caen to cling onto a 3-2 win and they were joined by Sochaux after a Ryad Boudebouz double helped them to a 2-1 victory against St Etienne. ($1 = 0.696 Euros) (Writing by Mark Meadows and Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond, to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)