* Sow double leaves Marseille still without a win
* Pastore sparks PSG comeback victory at Toulouse
(Adds Lille v Marseille)
PARIS Aug 28 Champions Lille continued
Olympique Marseille's winless start to the season but were made
to work hard for their 3-2 victory as Paris St Germain struggled
to overcome Toulouse on Sunday.
Marseille, the 2010 champions who finished second to Lille
last season, have failed to win their first four matches and
they were undone by Moussa Sow's penalty after coming from
behind to lead 2-1.
Last term's league top scorer Sow scored the 15th-minute
opener when he slid in before keeper Steve Mandanda to convert
Franck Beria's cross but Marseille were level when Mathieu
Valbuena's deflected 20-metre shot went in on 57 minutes.
The France winger doubled his tally five minutes later, only
for Lille defender Aurelien Chedjou to equalise from Dimitri
Payet's cross before Sow slotted in the 75th-minute penalty
after a needless foul on Eden Hazard by Rod Fanni.
Lille moved on to seven points ahead of the international
break.
French record signing Javier Pastore, making his first start
for third-placed PSG, helped spark a second-half revival in a
3-1 comeback win at Toulouse.
After a lacklustre first period, the Argentine, signed this
month from Palermo for a reported 42 million euros ($60.31
million), set up Kevin Gameiro just before the hour to equalise
Etienne Capoue's 39th-minute opener.
Pastore was also involved in Mevlut Erding's goal a minute
from time and Jeremy Menez's stoppage-time strike which took
them to seven points and two behind leaders Montpellier, who
lost 2-1 at second-placed Olympique Lyon on Saturday.
"My players showed a lot of character and quality to impose
themselves against a Toulouse team who were in good form since
the start of the season," said PSG coach Antoine Kombouare.
"It is a great performance from my lads."
Stade Rennes, also among the seven teams on seven points,
survived a second-half fightback by Caen to cling onto a 3-2 win
and they were joined by Sochaux after a Ryad Boudebouz double
helped them to a 2-1 victory against St Etienne.
($1 = 0.696 Euros)
