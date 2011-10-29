PARIS Oct 29 Rampant Paris St Germain sealed a sixth straight Ligue 1 win with a 4-2 victory over 10-man Caen while Olympique Marseille edged past Dijon 3-2 to continue their mini-renaissance on Saturday.

Second-placed Montpellier's 2-0 home win over struggling Nancy meant PSG stayed three points clear at the top after 12 games but the capital club were made to work for their victory although they did hit the woodwork three times.

Thomas Heurtaux's powerful header from a corner when unmarked gave Caen a shock 12th-minute lead at a rainy Parc des Princes and their mega-rich opponents needed Nene's 20th-minute penalty to equalise.

The spot kick was given after Benjamin Nivet was dismissed for a careless foul in the box but 10-man Caen battled well until Jeremy Menez poked home on 56 minutes when the visitors stopped, wrongly believing the ball had gone out.

Nene added another penalty 14 minutes from time. Jerry Vandam pulled a goal back for Caen before Javier Pastore struck late as PSG recovered from their midweek League Cup defeat at Dijon.

Marseille, whose poor early season form has put pressure on boss Didier Deschamps, won at Dijon having been cruising at 2-0 up thanks to early goals from Loic Remy and Benoit Cheyrou.

Brice Jovial and Benjamin Corgnet pegged the visitors back after the break only for Alou Diarra to seal victory for Marseille with eight minutes left.

Girondins Bordeaux stopped the rot with Yoan Gouffran's double in a 2-0 win at bottom side Ajaccio while Stade Brest beat Lorient 3-1 and promoted Evian were in sparkling form with a 3-1 home victory over Auxerre.