PARIS, Oct 29 Rampant Paris St Germain sealed a
sixth straight Ligue 1 win with a 4-2 victory over 10-man Caen
on Saturday while Olympique Marseille edged past Dijon 3-2 to
continue their mini-renaissance.
In the big derby, Olympique Lyon went third after a 2-0 win
at home to St Etienne thanks to Jimmy Briand's 81st-minute
header and Yoann Gourcuff's injury-time strike.
The victory came despite defender Mouhamadou Dabo being sent
off on 52 minutes for lunging at Banel Nicolita six minutes
after coming on.
Otherwise there was little of the tension which marred
Lyon's League Cup win at St Etienne in midweek when the game was
stopped as fans threw flares on to the pitch.
Second-placed Montpellier's 2-0 home win over struggling
Nancy meant PSG stayed three points clear at the top after 12
games but the capital club were made to work for their victory
although they did hit the woodwork three times.
Thomas Heurtaux's powerful header from a corner when
unmarked gave Caen a shock 12th-minute lead at a rainy Parc des
Princes and their mega-rich opponents needed Nene's 20th-minute
penalty to equalise.
The spot kick was given after Benjamin Nivet was dismissed
for a careless foul in the box but 10-man Caen battled well
until Jeremy Menez poked home on 56 minutes when the visitors
stopped playing, wrongly believing the ball had gone out.
Nene added another penalty 14 minutes from time. Jerry
Vandam pulled a goal back for Caen before Javier Pastore struck
late as PSG recovered from their midweek League Cup defeat at
Dijon.
Marseille, whose poor early season form has put pressure on
boss Didier Deschamps, were cruising at 2-0 up at Dijon thanks
to early goals from Loic Remy and Benoit Cheyrou.
Brice Jovial gave Dijon some cheer after the break and
Benjamin Corgnet levelled only for Alou Diarra to grab victory
for Marseille with eight minutes left.
"It's an important victory, the second in a row in the
championship," Deschamps told reporters after again reverting to
a 4-4-2 system.
"Dijon are not high in the table but they have quality so
this gives us confidence and above all the points. We have
progressed a little bit."
Marseille and Lyon face Arsenal and Real Madrid respectively
in the Champions League in midweek. Ligue 1 champions Lille, who
are fourth in the table and visit Valenciennes in Sunday's north
east derby, go to Inter Milan.
Stade Rennes, in fifth, also travel to sixth-placed Toulouse
on Sunday when Nice welcome Sochaux.
In other Saturday games, Girondins Bordeaux stopped the rot
with Yoan Gouffran's double in a 2-0 win at bottom side Ajaccio
while Stade Brest beat Lorient 3-1 and promoted Evian were in
sparkling form with a 3-1 home victory over Auxerre.
