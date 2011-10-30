PARIS Oct 30 Lille geared up for their Champions League trip to Inter Milan with a battling 0-0 draw at lowly north-east rivals Valenciennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The French champions, who lost defender Marko Basa to a back injury after six minutes, had the woodwork and decent spells of possession to thank for a point which edged them into third on goal difference.

Lille are bottom of Champions League Group B and need a result in the San Siro on Wednesday to retain their hopes of reaching the knockout round.

Toulouse went above Stade Rennes into fifth after a 1-0 home victory courtesy of Etienne Didot's 26th-minute goal.

The win came in spite of Antoine Devaux being dismissed for a dangerous tackle on 55 minutes.

In the other Sunday match, the referee showed nine yellow cards and one red in Nice's 1-1 draw with Sochaux on the Cote d'Azur.

Leaders Paris St Germain beat Caen 4-2 at a wet Parc des Princes on Saturday to stay three clear of Montpellier while Olympique Lyon, level on points with Lille and six behind PSG after 12 games, won their own derby 2-0 at home to St Etienne. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)