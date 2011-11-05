PARIS Nov 5 Lille substitute Benoit Pedretti
equalised four minutes after coming on to salvage a 1-1 home
draw for the lacklustre French champions against plucky promoted
side Evian on Saturday.
The 12th-placed visitors had taken a shock fourth-minute
lead when Tunisian Saber Khalifa struck after the home defence
was caught out by an unthreatening-looking through ball.
Lille struggled to assert their authority but finally broke
through just after the hour, when midfielder Pedretti netted
with a superb 35-metre free kick.
The draw left the stuttering north-east club in third spot
after 13 games, five adrift of leaders Paris St Germain, who
visit Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday (2000 GMT).
Coach Rudi Garcia has complained about an unfair fixture
list having played derby rivals Valenciennes (0-0) last Sunday
and lost 2-1 at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday
before facing Evian in Saturday's only Ligue 1 game.
His side looked lethargic at times, with Englishman Joe
Cole, employed in the hole rather than his usual position on the
wing, having an effort ruled out for offside but otherwise
struggling to shine.
Second-placed Montpellier, two points above Lille, travel to
St Etienne on Sunday.
