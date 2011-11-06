PARIS Nov 6 Montpellier and Olympique Lyon both
dropped points away from home on Sunday to leave Paris St
Germain with the perfect opportunity to stretch their Ligue 1
lead.
Olympique Marseille lived up to their recent improvement in
form though with a 2-0 win over Nice at the Stade Velodrome with
substitute Jordan Ayew heading home on 73 minutes and Loic Remy
scoring a penalty in stoppage time.
PSG visit Girondins Bordeaux in the late game (2000 GMT) and
a win would send them five points clear at the top after 13
games following second-placed Montpellier's 1-1 draw at St
Etienne.
Romanian midfielder Banel Nicolita gave the hosts a
first-half lead before Joris Marveaux levelled on the hour after
a corner.
Fourth-placed Lyon were also playing mid-table opposition in
Sochaux but lost 2-1 despite dominating possession for long
spells.
Remi Garde's side went behind to Anthony Reveillere's 10th
minute own goal only for Alexandre Lacazette to soon equalise
for Lyon with a header.
Inspirational Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz's penalty
just before the break after being fouled by Aly Cissokho then
handed Sochaux the lead again and the 11th-placed side clung on
amid intense pressure.
Stade Rennes, whose coach Frederic Antonetti has put his own
future in doubt, could only draw 1-1 at home with Valenciennes
but went fifth while Nancy beat Stade Brest 2-1, Caen overcame
Dijon 3-0 and Lorient defeated Ajaccio 2-0.
