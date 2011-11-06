PARIS Nov 6 Montpellier and Olympique Lyon both dropped points away from home on Sunday to leave Paris St Germain with the perfect opportunity to stretch their Ligue 1 lead.

Olympique Marseille lived up to their recent improvement in form though with a 2-0 win over Nice at the Stade Velodrome with substitute Jordan Ayew heading home on 73 minutes and Loic Remy scoring a penalty in stoppage time.

PSG visit Girondins Bordeaux in the late game (2000 GMT) and a win would send them five points clear at the top after 13 games following second-placed Montpellier's 1-1 draw at St Etienne.

Romanian midfielder Banel Nicolita gave the hosts a first-half lead before Joris Marveaux levelled on the hour after a corner.

Fourth-placed Lyon were also playing mid-table opposition in Sochaux but lost 2-1 despite dominating possession for long spells.

Remi Garde's side went behind to Anthony Reveillere's 10th minute own goal only for Alexandre Lacazette to soon equalise for Lyon with a header.

Inspirational Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz's penalty just before the break after being fouled by Aly Cissokho then handed Sochaux the lead again and the 11th-placed side clung on amid intense pressure.

Stade Rennes, whose coach Frederic Antonetti has put his own future in doubt, could only draw 1-1 at home with Valenciennes but went fifth while Nancy beat Stade Brest 2-1, Caen overcame Dijon 3-0 and Lorient defeated Ajaccio 2-0.