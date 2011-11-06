* PSG held at Bordeaux to drop rare points
* Lyon beaten at Sochaux, Marseille win again
(Updates with PSG, Toulouse games)
PARIS Nov 6 Paris St Germain failed to win for
the first time in seven Ligue 1 matches but their 1-1 draw at
Girondins Bordeaux still kept the big spenders three points
clear at the top on Sunday.
Second-placed Montpellier were also held 1-1 at St Etienne
while Olympique Lyon went down 2-1 at Sochaux with improving
Olympique Marseille the only side among the big clubs to
register a win with a 2-0 home success over Nice.
PSG took the lead at Bordeaux thanks to Mohamed Sissoko's
header on nine minutes but the hosts hit back soon after through
in-form Yoan Gouffran after good work by impressive left back
Benoit Tremoulinas.
The game then petered out with 2009 champions Bordeaux, who
had been in abject form before a win over Ajaccio last weekend,
more than holding their own against the favourites for the
title.
Montpellier had similar troubles in breaking down a stout
defence after Romanian midfielder Banel Nicolita gave hosts St
Etienne a first-half advantage. Joris Marveaux levelled on the
hour after a corner.
Fourth-placed Lyon were also playing mid-table opposition in
Sochaux but lost despite dominating possession for long spells
to slip seven points adrift of PSG after 13 games.
Remi Garde's side went behind to Anthony Reveillere's 10th
minute own goal only for Alexandre Lacazette to soon equalise
for Lyon with a header.
Inspirational Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz's penalty
just before the break after being fouled by Aly Cissokho then
handed Sochaux the lead again and the 11th-placed side clung on
amid intense pressure.
"If we have to score three goals each time to win, it is
going to get complicated," Garde told reporters after Lyon's
fourth straight away loss in the league.
"I think the emotional impact of the derbies against St
Etienne, the Champions League clash with Real Madrid and lots of
matches with almost always the same players means we lacked a
bit of freshness."
Olympique Marseille endured a dreadful start to the campaign
but shot up to eighth after their third league win in a row,
substitute Jordan Ayew heading home on 73 minutes and Loic Remy
scoring a penalty in stoppage time to outwit Nice.
Stade Rennes, whose coach Frederic Antonetti has put his own
future in doubt, could only draw 1-1 at home with Valenciennes
but went fifth after Toulouse surprisingly lost 2-0 at Auxerre.
Nancy beat Stade Brest 2-1, Caen overcame Dijon 3-0 and
Lorient defeated Ajaccio 2-0 in other Sunday matches.
Third-placed champions Lille drew 1-1 with Evian on
Saturday.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Dave Thompson.; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)