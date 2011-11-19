PARIS Nov 19 New Nice coach Rene Marsiglia watched three of his players get sent off, two in the first half-hour, during a 2-0 home defeat by St Etienne in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Marsiglia, who stepped up from his role as number two on Tuesday when coach Eric Roy was made general manager, could do little to stop the 18th-placed team losing after David Ospina, Eric Mouloungui and Renato Civelli were dismissed.

Ospina saw red when he brought down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Civelli's poor pass. Florent Sinama Pongolle then converted the resulting 24th-minute penalty.

Mouloungui was given his marching orders on the half-hour for a dangerous challenge and Kurt Zouma put eighth-placed St Etienne 2-0 up nine minutes later.

Civelli's nightmare was compounded with a late red card for another bad tackle.

Elsewhere, Evian beat Lorient 2-1 and Dijon prolonged Girondins Bordeaux's misery with a 2-0 home victory. The third promoted side were less successful, bottom club Ajaccio drawing 2-2 with Caen in Corsica.

Montpellier, in second, host improving Olympique Marseille in Saturday's late game hoping to go level with leaders Paris St Germain ahead of the capital club welcoming Nancy on Sunday. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)