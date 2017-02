PARIS Nov 20 Paris St Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat in over three months when they lost 1-0 at home to lowly Nancy on Sunday.

The result is likely to fuel speculation that coach Antoine Kombouare is about to lose his job, although PSG still lead the standings with 30 points from 14 games, after a second-half goal by Jean Calve gave Nancy all three points.

PSG, who had not lost in Ligue 1 since their first outing of the season on Aug. 6, lead second-placed Montpellier on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Stade Brest beat 10-man Sochaux 2-0 while Valenciennes came from behind to beat AJ Auxerre 2-1.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)