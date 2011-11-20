* PSG were unbeaten in last 12 league games
* Parisians lead Montpellier on goal difference
(Adds details, quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Nov 20 Paris St Germain suffered
their first Ligue 1 defeat in over three months when they lost
1-0 at home to lowly Nancy on Sunday.
The result is likely to fuel speculation that coach Antoine
Kombouare is about to lose his job, although PSG still lead the
standings with 30 points from 14 games, after a second-half goal
by Jean Calve gave Nancy all three points.
General manager Leonardo, who left the stands minutes before
the final whistle, said Kombouare's position was not threatened
however.
"There is no problem," he told reporters. "Antoine has the
trust of the club, even if there is room for improvement. There
always is."
"The situation has not changed; He is the PSG coach."
PSG, who had not lost in Ligue 1 since their first outing of
the season on Aug. 6, lead second-placed Montpellier, 1-0
winners against Olympique Marseille on Saturday, on goal
difference.
Champions Lille, who drew 0-0 at Toulouse on Saturday, lie
third and five points off the pace.
"It's hard to take. We're not proud. We had to win this
game," PSG midfielder Nene told French TV channel Canal Plus.
"We tried everything, but we need to score," he added,
referring to PSG's 24 attempts.
Elsewhere, Stade Brest beat 10-man Sochaux 2-0 while
Valenciennes came from behind to beat AJ Auxerre 2-1.
At their Parc des Princes, PSG enjoyed possession and
Brazilian Nene was the most dangerous player, proving a constant
threat to the Nancy defence but the home side failed to create
clear chances.
Nancy looked dangerous on the break and came close early on
when fullback Reynald Lemaitre's attempt from just inside the
box was parried away by Salvatore Sirigu.
The visitors took the lead four minutes into the second half
when right back Calve curled the ball from the edge of the box
into the far top corner.
Sirigu spectacularly tipped over his bar a Calve header in
the 68th as PSG, with Javier Pastore looking a pale shadow of
his brilliant self, continued to struggle.
Kombouare replaced fullback Ceara with Turkey striker Mevlut
Erding to try and salvage a draw at least.
PSG were transformed, piling on the pressure but Nancy
keeper Guy-Roland Ndy Assembe denied Gameiro and Mathieu Bodmer
from close range with quick-lightning saves with 10 minutes
remaining.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)