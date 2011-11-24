PARIS Nov 24 Javier Pastore's
scintillating start to the season already seems a distant
memory, but the Argentine playmaker is ready to sparkle again
when his Paris St Germain team travel to arch-rivals Olympique
Marseille on Sunday.
Pastore, who joined leaders PSG from Palermo for a French
record 42 million euro ($56.08 million) fee, started off with
six league goals as his delicate touch and fine tricks helped
him grab the limelight.
He has though suffered a dip in form, scoring only once in a
month and losing his joie de vivre.
"Against Nancy (last Sunday), I was not feeling well,
physically and mentally," Pastore told French daily Le Parisien
on Wednesday, citing fatigue after being called up for
international duty with Argentina.
"For evey call-up, it's 13 hours on a plane to get there,
and the same amount of time to come back," he said.
PSG fans need not worry, however, as one of the highlights
of their season is coming up.
"If last Sunday we had played against Marseille, I don't
think I would have been that bad," Pastore explained.
"Generally, I want to give a bit more during these big
games."
Big-spending PSG lead surprise second-placed side
Montpellier, who travel to Sochaux on Saturday, on goal
difference while Marseille, beaten 1-0 at home by Olympiakos
Piraeus in Wednesday's Champions League match, are 10th after a
bad start.
"We don't know our limits," Montpellier defender Benjamin
Stambouli told the club's website (www.mhscfoot.com).
"We are able to beat anyone but we can also completely screw
up any game."
Should that happen, champions Lille will be looking to
narrow the gap as they lie third, five points off the pace
before hosting Stade Brest on Saturday.
Fifth-placed Olympique Lyon will hope to bounce back from a
0-0 draw against Ajax Amsterdam that left them on the brink of
elimination from the Champions League when they travel to
struggling AJ Auxerre on Sunday.
The seven-times French champions trail PSG by seven points.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
