* Giroud takes season tally to 12 goals
* Montpellier lead PSG by three points
* Rennes up to third with Evian win
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Nov 26 An Olivier Giroud hat-trick
sent surprise package Montpellier to the top of Ligue 1 with a
3-1 win at Sochaux on Saturday.
France international Giroud poked home five minutes into the
second half and scored twice more in the closing stages after
Abdoul Razzagui Camara had equalised for Sochaux.
Montpellier now have 33 points from 15 games and lead
second-placed Paris St Germain, who travel to rivals Olympique
Marseille on Sunday, by three points.
Stade Rennes beat promoted Evian Thonon Gaillard 3-2 with a
double by Julien Feret to move up to third on 28 points.
They stayed in the hunt, but Montpellier showed no sign of
weakness at Sochaux.
Giroud, who won his first two France caps earlier this month
in friendlies against the United States and Belgium, followed up
on a John Utaka lob in the 50th minute and poked the ball home
to open the scoring.
Camara equalised from inside a packed goalmouth in the 84th
minute but the visitors did not wilt.
Giroud made it 2-1 with a fine lob in the 87th minute and
put the result beyond doubt two minutes later from close range
after collecting a clever through ball from Younes Belhanda,
taking his season tally to 12 goals.
"We knew that Sochaux were dangerous against the big guns so
it could not be an easy game," Giroud told French TV channel
Foot Plus.
"We are settling in the higher part of the table. We played
our football in the second half and we were rewarded for it
despite a late scare.
"It's a very good start to the season but there is still
room for improvement."
One week after beating PSG at the Parc des Princes, Nancy
lost 2-1 at home to Dijon and were lying third from bottom on 14
points.
Girondins Bordeaux eased away from the relegation zone with
a 2-0 home victory against Caen.
St Etienne beat bottom side AC Ajaccio 3-1, their fourth win
in their last six league outings, to move up to seventh on 23
points.
Champions Lille were entertaining Stade Brest later on
Saturday (2000).
