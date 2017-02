PARIS Nov 27 Lisandro Lopez signalled his return to form with a double as Olympique Lyon triumphed 3-0 at AJ Auxerre on Sunday.

Lisandro, starting a Ligue 1 game for the first time since his 12-week injury layoff, scored in each half and Michel Bastos added a third in the closing stages as Lyon remained fifth in the table.

Remi Garde's team, who have 26 points from 15 games, trail leaders Montpellier by seven points.

Later on Sunday second-placed Paris St Germain will reclaim top spot if they beat bitter rivals Olympique Marseille by two goals at the Stade Velodrome. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)