PARIS Dec 1 Andre-Pierre Gignac is back
in the squad after making his apologies following a clash with
coach Didier Deschamps as Olympique Marseille look to build on
their win against Paris St Germain and get their Ligue 1
challenge back on track.
Gignac was sent to train with the reserves last week after a
verbal spat with Deschamps but is available again for Friday's
game at Caen with Marseille's confidence suddenly sky high after
the 3-0 win against rivals and title favourites PSG on Sunday.
They now are 12 points behind shock leaders Montpellier in
ninth place but only seven points adrift of third-placed Lille,
who occupy the last Champions League qualifying berth.
"I remember that two years ago, when we ended up champions,
we were 11 points off the pace at the winter break," sports
director Jose Anigo told the club's website (www.om.net).
Marseille are keen to prove the PSG win was not a fluke.
"I hope this victory was the start of a long series," centre
back Souleymane Diawara said.
"We will show that it was not just a burst of pride but the
sign that we're wide awake now."
Caen are 10th in the table, just two points behind
Marseille, who could be without Loic Remy after the France
striker suffered an ankle injury against PSG.
The game was re-scheduled for Friday as the French League
try to help Marseille prepare for their decisive Champions
League trip to Borussia Dortmund next Tuesday.
Leaders Montpellier will host Lorient on Saturday looking to
open a six-point gap over PSG, who entertain AJ Auxerre on
Sunday.
Champions Lille will have to deal with the absence of Tulio
de Melo after the Brazilian striker was ruled out for up to six
weeks with a thigh injury when go to bottom side Ajaccio on
Saturday.
Fifth-placed Olympique Lyon, who had talismanic Argentine
striker Lisandro Lopez starting his first league game after
long-term injury layoff last week, will host sixth-placed
Toulouse on Sunday.
