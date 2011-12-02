PARIS Dec 2 Andre and Jordan Ayew scored
either side of the interval to revive Olympique Marseille's
Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 win at Caen on Friday.
The result lifted Marseille up to seventh in the table with
24 points from 16 games, nine adrift of leaders Montpellier, who
entertain Lorient on Saturday.
Caen stayed 10th on 19 points.
Didier Deschamps' side, who thrashed rivals Paris St Germain
3-0 last Sunday, followed up with a fine performance from the
Ayew brothers although Stephane Mbia was injured four days
before their decisive Champions League trip to Borussia
Dortmund.
Marseille went ahead on 21 minutes when Morgan Amalfitano's
shot at the near post was parried by Alexis Thebaux into the
path of Andre Ayew, who poked the ball into the empty goal.
It took Caen only two minutes to equalise as Pierre-Alain
Frau converted a penalty following a foul by goalkeeper Steve
Mandanda on Livio Nabab.
Jordan Ayew made it two for the visitors seven minutes into
the second half when he latched onto a Souleymane Diawara cross
to slot the ball past Thebaux.
Cameroon midfielder Mbia went off with an ankle injury
shortly before the hour and it was unclear if he would be fit
for Tuesday.
He was replaced by Benoit Cheyrou, who helped the visitors
keep the ball and preserve Marseille's slim advantage.
Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who was sent to train with the
reserves last week after a spat with Deschamps but rejoined the
first-team squad on Wednesday, came on as a 77th-minute
substitute for Jordan Ayew but failed to make an impact.
On Saturday, champions Lille travel to bottom side AC
Ajaccio while second-placed Paris St Germain, who have lost
their last three games in all competitions, host AJ Auxerre on
Sunday.
