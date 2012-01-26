PARIS Jan 26 Stade Rennes went off the
boil last season when in the running for the French title but
this term the excitement is bubbling again with new signing
Mevlut Erding hoping to face Olympique Marseille in Sunday's
tasty home clash.
Frederic Antonetti's team finished sixth last season and lie
fifth this term, a point above improving Marseille and eight off
leaders Paris St Germain.
The newfound wealth of PSG may mean the title is out of
reach for Rennes but the flood of signings at the capital club
has meant benefits for other Ligue 1 outfits.
Erding has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc
des Princes so Champions League hopefuls Rennes have swooped to
bring him in and boost their forward line, which has already
managed a healthy 31 league goals in 20 matches.
"This is a club which is growing in power. I hope we can do
even better than last season," Erding told reporters at his
unveiling.
"The coach really wanted me and I think we share the same
philosophy. He wanted a striker with my characteristics."
Rennes general manager is expecting big things.
"We will see if he is a great coup. I hope so," he said.
Whether Antonetti will throw Erding into the deep end
against Marseille after he failed to get any meaningful action
for PSG in the first half of the season remains to be seen.
"I hope to already be in the squad," the French-Turkish
player added.
Antonetti's mind could be swayed by the fact last term's
runners-up Marseille are weakend by the likes of Andre and
Jordan Ayew being away at the African Nations Cup.
Rennes are level on points with Olympique Lyon, who host
Dijon on Saturday when champions Lille in third entertain St
Etienne.
Leaders PSG have a tricky trip to mid-table Stade Brest on
Saturday with second-placed Montpellier, three adrift, hoping to
pounce on any slip-up when they travel to struggling Nice.
