PARIS Jan 28 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain maintained their perfect record in official matches under Carlo Ancelotti when an early goal by Milan Bisevac earned them a 1-0 win at Stade Brest on Saturday.

Bisevac netted after only six minutes to give PSG their fourth victory in all competitions since Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare during the winter break, handing Brest their first home league defeat of the season.

The win gave PSG, who are aiming to claim their first league title since 1994, 46 points from 21 matches with second-placed Montpellier on 43 after Olivier Giroud struck in the last minute in a 1-0 win at Nice.

Olympique Lyon moved up to third on 38 points when late goals by Bafetimbi Gomis and Alexandre Lacazette gave them a 3-1 home win against Dijon.