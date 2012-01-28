* Early goal sinks Stade Brest
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Jan 28 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St
Germain maintained their perfect record in official matches
under Carlo Ancelotti when an early goal by Milan Bisevac earned
them a 1-0 win at Stade Brest on Saturday.
Bisevac netted after only six minutes to give PSG their
fourth victory in all competitions since Ancelotti took over
from Antoine Kombouare during the winter break, handing Brest
their first home league defeat of the season.
The win gave PSG, who are aiming to claim their first league
title since 1994, 46 points from 21 matches with second-placed
Montpellier on 43 after Olivier Giroud struck in the last minute
in a 1-0 win at Nice.
Lille stayed third, seven points off the pace after an Eden
Hazard penalty and a late double by striker Nolan Roux, who
joined from Brest earlier this month, gave the French champions
a 3-0 home victory against St Etienne.
Olympique Lyon are fourth on 38 points after late goals by
Bafetimbi Gomis and Alexandre Lacazette steered them to a 3-1
home win against Dijon.
On Sunday, improving Olympique Marseille, who are sixth,
will look to extend their winning streak in all competitions to
seven games when they visit fifth-placed Stade Rennes.
PSG, without Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore for at least
three weeks, also started without attacking midfielder Jeremy
Menez, who suffered a last-minute thigh problem.
Defender Bisevac poked the ball home from a corner kick for
the winning goal. Brest suffered a blow when former French
international defender Jonathan Zebina had to be replaced
because of a back problem.
Although Brest dominated, PSG had a great chance to double
the tally on the stroke of halftime when Mathieu Bodmer's volley
smashed the crossbar.
The visitors had other opportunities after the break but
neither Nene nor France striker Kevin Gameiro managed to find
the back of the net.
"We knew it would be a tough game against Brest," Bisevac
told French TV channel Foot Plus.
"It's a great victory, but we must keep our feet on the
ground, it's a long season."
