PARIS Jan 29 Olympique Marseille stayed among the pack chasing Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris St Germain when a second-half goal by Benoit Cheyrou secured a 2-1 comeback win at Stade Rennes on Sunday.

Cheyrou netted from a powerful drive with 13 minutes left after Onyekachi Apam's own goal had cancelled out Tongo Hamed Doumbia's opener.

The win lifted Marseille, who have now won their last seven games in all competitions, to fifth place with 37 points from 21 matches, nine points behind PSG after the leaders claimed a 1-0 win at Stade Brest on Saturday.

One day after the top four teams had claimed three points, Marseille also delivered after recovering from a mediocre start at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.

Doumbia opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a low 25-metre low as Rennes were rewarded for their solid start.

Marseille, however, looked dangerous on the break and levelled one minute before halftime when a Loic Remy cross from the left was deflected into his own net by Apam.

The visitors stepped up a gear after the interval, knocking the ball around nicely although they failed to unsettle a resolute home defence.

The pressure finally paid off when keeper Abdoulaye Diallo was beaten by Cheyrou's strike from just outside the box.

Rennes dropped to sixth on 35 points, four points behind third-placed Lille, who occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot after their 3-0 home victory against St Etienne on Saturday.

Earlier, Girondins Bordeaux were held to a goalless draw at Evian Thonon Gaillard while AC Ajaccio moved out of the relegation zone courtesy of a 2-1 win at Valenciennes.