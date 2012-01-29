* Marseille stay in touch with leaders
* Ajaccio move out of relegation zone
PARIS Jan 29 Olympique Marseille stayed
in the chasing pack behind Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris St Germain
when a second-half goal by Benoit Cheyrou secured a 2-1 comeback
win at Stade Rennes on Sunday.
Cheyrou netted with a powerful drive 13 minutes from time
after Onyekachi Apam's own goal had cancelled out Tongo Hamed
Doumbia's opener for the home side.
The win lifted Marseille, who have now won their last seven
games in all competitions, to fifth place with 37 points from 21
matches, nine points behind PSG after the leaders earned a 1-0
win at Stade Brest on Saturday.
"We struggled in the first half but we managed to turn the
situation around and that's what matters," Marseille midfielder
Morgan Amalfitano told French TV channel Canal Plus.
"We improved collectively after the break, there was more
movement, and when we do that it's much easier."
One day after the top four teams had claimed three points,
Marseille also delivered the goods after recovering from a
mediocre start at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.
Doumbia opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a low
25-metre drive as Rennes were rewarded for their solid start.
Marseille, however, looked dangerous on the break and
levelled one minute before halftime when a Loic Remy cross from
the left was deflected into his own net by Apam.
The visitors stepped up a gear after the interval, knocking
the ball around nicely although they failed to unsettle a
resolute home defence.
The pressure finally paid off though when Rennes keeper
Abdoulaye Diallo was beaten by Cheyrou's strike from just
outside the box.
Rennes dropped to sixth on 35 points, four points behind
third-placed Lille, who occupy the last Champions League
qualifying spot after their 3-0 home victory against St Etienne
on Saturday.
Earlier, Girondins Bordeaux were held to a 0-0 draw at Evian
Thonon Gaillard while AC Ajaccio moved out of the relegation
zone courtesy of a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Valenciennes.
