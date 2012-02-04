PARIS Feb 4 Nene delivered yet another man-of-the-match performance to help Paris St Germain secure a 3-1 comeback win against visitors Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday as they maintained a three-point lead at top of the Ligue 1 standings.

The Brazilian cancelled out Cedric Cambon's first-half opener and netted a penalty before Kevin Gameiro added the third one minute from time to give PSG 49 points from 22 games.

Second-placed Montpellier kept pace after Geoffrey Dernis gave them a 1-0 home victory against Stade Brest.

The St Etienne v Lorient game was abandoned after only 10 minutes because of a frozen pitch.