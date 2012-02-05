PARIS Feb 5 Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon lost further ground on the Ligue 1 pacesetters when the hosts blew a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Marseille, who had gone ahead with first-half goals by Benoit Cheyrou and Brandao, remained fifth with 38 points from 22 games, 11 behind leaders Paris St Germain who beat Evian Thonon Gaillard 3-1 on Saturday.

Lyon, who fought back thanks to Bafetimbi Gomis and a Souleymane Diawara own goal before halftime, stayed fourth on 39 points.

Second-placed Montpellier, three points off the pace, also won on Saturday, beating Stade Brest 1-0 as champions Lille, who have 39 points, had their game at Sochaux postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Two other matches were called off over the weekend and the French League still has to decide when the Lille game, as well as St Etienne v Lorient and Caen v AJ Auxerre, will be played.

