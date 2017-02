PARIS Feb 11 A 15-minute goal blitz gave Montpellier a 3-0 home win against AC Ajaccio and provisional top spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Younes Belhanda, Remy Cabella and Olivier Giroud found the back of the net between the 53rd and 67th minutes as Montpellier went to 49 points from 23 games.

They lead Paris St Germain, who travel to Nice on Sunday, on goal difference.

Olympique Lyon slumped to a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Caen that left them in fourth place, 10 points off the pace.