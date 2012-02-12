PARIS Feb 12 Champions Lille battled back from 4-1 down to draw level before Girondins Bordeaux snatched a last-gasp 5-4 win on Sunday as Ludovic Obraniak made his former side lose more ground on the Ligue 1 leaders.

New striker Nolan Roux had grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser for hosts Lille but Pole Obraniak, who moved between the clubs last month, won it for Bordeaux in dramatic fashion two minutes into stoppage time.

Eighth-placed Bordeaux, improving steadily after two seasons of woe since their 2009 title, made a quick start when Nicolas Maurice-Belay grabbed a scrappy second-minute opener after a move involving Obraniak.

David Rozehnal equalised on the rebound after eight minutes but Remi Garde's side then fell apart with Obraniak scoring with his left foot after a defensive mistake before Maurice-Belay and Yoan Gouffran made it 4-1 after the break.

Eden Hazard's free kick and Mathieu Debuchy's goal pulled two back before the late drama.

Lille, who stayed third, could slip 13 points behind the leaders if Paris St Germain win at lowly Nice (1600 GMT) later on Sunday.