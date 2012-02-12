(Adds PSG draw)
PARIS Feb 12 Champions Lille battled back
from 4-1 down to draw level before Girondins Bordeaux snatched a
last-gasp 5-4 win and Paris St Germain's title hopes suffered a
blow with a goalless draw at Nice on Sunday.
Carlo Ancelotti's PSG are top by a point after a hard-fought
but uninspired stalemate at lowly Nice but second-placed
Montpellier were the big winners of the Ligue 1 weekend, beating
Ajaccio 3-0 on Saturday to keep the pressure on.
Bordeaux's Ludovic Obraniak made former side Lille, in
third, lose more ground in the title race as they slipped 11
points behind PSG. Lille are also out of both domestic cups and
the Champions League.
"We must quickly rediscover some balance if we are going to
win our next match," stunned Lille boss Rudi Garcia told
reporters.
New striker Nolan Roux had grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser
for hosts Lille but Pole Obraniak, who moved between the clubs
last month, won it for Bordeaux in dramatic fashion two minutes
into stoppage time.
Eighth-placed Bordeaux, improving steadily after two seasons
of woe since their 2009 title, made a quick start when Nicolas
Maurice-Belay grabbed a scrappy second-minute opener after a
move involving Obraniak.
David Rozehnal equalised on the rebound after eight minutes
but Remi Garde's side then fell apart, Obraniak scoring with his
left foot after a defensive mistake before Maurice-Belay and
Yoan Gouffran made it 4-1 after the break.
Eden Hazard's free kick and Mathieu Debuchy's goal pulled
two back for Lille before the late drama.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)