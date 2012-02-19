PARIS Feb 19 Girondins Bordeaux continued
their improvement and increased Olympique Lyon's domestic woes
when Yoan Gouffran struck just before the break in a 1-0 home
win on Sunday.
Bordeaux have struggled since winning the 2009 title but lie
ninth and within a shot at reaching the European places if they
build on this result and last weekend's stunning 5-4 victory at
champions Lille.
Fifth-placed Lyon lost 2-1 at home to lowly Caen last
weekend before the 1-0 Champions League victory over APOEL
Nicosia in midweek and their inconsistency and nervousness in
front of goal was again evident on the west coast.
Gouffran scored at the far post following a corner in a
largely forgettable encounter, unlike last weekend at Lille.
In the other early Ligue 1 match, St Etienne thumped Stade
Rennes 4-0 to leapfrog the Brittany side into sixth.
The big clash in France comes later when mega rich leaders
Paris St Germain take on Montpellier, who are one point behind
in second, at an excited Parc des Princes.
Third-placed Lille won 1-0 at Lorient on Saturday while
Olympique Marseille, in fourth, drew 1-1 with Valenciennes.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)