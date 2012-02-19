PARIS Feb 19 Girondins Bordeaux continued their improvement and increased Olympique Lyon's domestic woes when Yoan Gouffran struck just before the break in a 1-0 home win on Sunday.

Bordeaux have struggled since winning the 2009 title but lie ninth and within a shot at reaching the European places if they build on this result and last weekend's stunning 5-4 victory at champions Lille.

Fifth-placed Lyon lost 2-1 at home to lowly Caen last weekend before the 1-0 Champions League victory over APOEL Nicosia in midweek and their inconsistency and nervousness in front of goal was again evident on the west coast.

Gouffran scored at the far post following a corner in a largely forgettable encounter, unlike last weekend at Lille.

In the other early Ligue 1 match, St Etienne thumped Stade Rennes 4-0 to leapfrog the Brittany side into sixth.

The big clash in France comes later when mega rich leaders Paris St Germain take on Montpellier, who are one point behind in second, at an excited Parc des Princes.

Third-placed Lille won 1-0 at Lorient on Saturday while Olympique Marseille, in fourth, drew 1-1 with Valenciennes.