(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS Feb 25 A late headed goal by
Nigerian sriker John Utaka gave Montpellier a 1-0 home win
against mid-table Girondins Bordeaux that sent them top of Ligue
1 on Saturday.
Utaka grabbed the winner 10 minutes from time to put
Montpellier on 53 points from 25 matches, two ahead of Paris St
Germain, who visit Olympique Lyon later on Saturday (2000 GMT).
"We played well, we played as a team tonight," Utaka told
French TV channel Foot+. "We knew it would be tricky against
Bordeaux. They are a good team, it is not easy to go around
their defence."
Both teams created several clear chances but Montpellier
finally made the breakthrough when Utaka scored from a Marco
Estrada corner as the hosts piled on the pressure.
Bordeaux, who were unbeaten in Ligue 1 this year, came close
in the first half when their Poland forward Ludovic Obraniak
curled a shot against the post just before the break.
"We deserved to bring something back from this trip," said
Bordeaux defender Marc Planus. "I am so disappointed that we
conceded this goal."
Montpellier also hit the woodwork in the first half when
their Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda unleashed a shot that
smashed against Cedric Carrasso's crossbar.
St Etienne stayed fourth on 43 points following a 0-0 draw
at AJ Auxerre who moved down one place to second bottom as Nice
moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 home win over Caen.
On Sunday, champions Lille, who are third with 45 points,
visit Stade Rennes while fifth-placed Olympique Marseille play
at Stade Brest.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)