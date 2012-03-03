PARIS, March 3 Ligue 1 leaders
Montpellier, without suspended top scorer Olivier Giroud and
injured playmaker Younes Belhanda, could only manage a 1-1 draw
at lowly Dijon on Saturday.
On-loan Chelsea forward Gael Kakuta gave Dijon the lead in
the 67th minute before Jonathan Tinhan headed the equaliser with
two minutes to go.
Montpellier struggled to create chances throughout while
15th-placed Dijon were always a threat and it came as no
surprise when Kakuta poked the ball into an empty net after a
shot from Eric Bautheac came back off the woodwork.
Montpellier have 54 points from 26 games, two ahead of
second-placed Paris St Germain who entertain Ajaccio on Sunday.
Champions Lille, in third spot, also drew 2-2 at home to
second from bottom Auxerre.
Eden Hazard scored twice for Lille, one a penalty, but goals
from Ben Sahar and Cedric Hengbart earned Auxerre a point.
Mauro Cetto of Lille was sent off in the 41st minute and
Auxerre's Anthony Le Tallec also received a red card in the
68th.
Olympique Lyon, in sixth, and eighth-placed Olympique
Marseille slumped to defeats on Saturday.
Ahead of their midweek meeting with APOEL Nicosia in the
Champions League, Lyon were beaten 2-0 in Nancy who climbed out
of the relegation zone.
Marseille suffered a 1-0 home defeat by Toulouse who rose to
fifth spot in the table.
Fourth-placed St Etienne are 1l points behind Montpellier
after losing 2-0 to Evian.
Girondins Bordeaux host Nice later on Saturday (2000 GMT).
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)