PARIS, March 3 Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier, without suspended top scorer Olivier Giroud and injured playmaker Younes Belhanda, could only manage a 1-1 draw at lowly Dijon on Saturday.

On-loan Chelsea forward Gael Kakuta gave Dijon the lead in the 67th minute before Jonathan Tinhan headed the equaliser with two minutes to go.

Montpellier struggled to create chances throughout while 15th-placed Dijon were always a threat and it came as no surprise when Kakuta poked the ball into an empty net after a shot from Eric Bautheac came back off the woodwork.

Montpellier have 54 points from 26 games, two ahead of second-placed Paris St Germain who entertain Ajaccio on Sunday.

Champions Lille, in third spot, also drew 2-2 at home to second from bottom Auxerre.

Eden Hazard scored twice for Lille, one a penalty, but goals from Ben Sahar and Cedric Hengbart earned Auxerre a point.

Mauro Cetto of Lille was sent off in the 41st minute and Auxerre's Anthony Le Tallec also received a red card in the 68th.

Olympique Lyon, in sixth, and eighth-placed Olympique Marseille slumped to defeats on Saturday.

Ahead of their midweek meeting with APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League, Lyon were beaten 2-0 in Nancy who climbed out of the relegation zone.

Marseille suffered a 1-0 home defeat by Toulouse who rose to fifth spot in the table.

Fourth-placed St Etienne are 1l points behind Montpellier after losing 2-0 to Evian.

Girondins Bordeaux host Nice later on Saturday (2000 GMT). (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)