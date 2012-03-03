* Montpellier held to 1-1 draw at Dijon
PARIS, March 3 Ligue 1 leaders
Montpellier, without suspended top scorer Olivier Giroud and
injured playmaker Younes Belhanda, scraped a 1-1 draw at lowly
Dijon on Saturday thanks to a late equaliser by Jonathan Tinhan.
On-loan Chelsea forward Gael Kakuta gave Dijon the lead in
the 67th minute before midfielder Tinhan headed in with just two
minutes left to play.
The visitors struggled to create chances throughout while
15th-placed Dijon were always a threat and it came as no
surprise when Kakuta poked the ball into an empty net after a
shot from Eric Bautheac came back off the woodwork.
Montpellier have 54 points from 26 games, two ahead of
second-placed Paris St Germain who entertain AC Ajaccio on
Sunday.
Champions Lille, in third spot, also drew 2-2 at home to
second from bottom Auxerre.
Eden Hazard scored twice for Lille, one a penalty, but goals
from Ben Sahar and Cedric Hengbart earned Auxerre a point.
Mauro Cetto of Lille was sent off in the 41st minute and
Auxerre's Anthony Le Tallec also received a red card in the
68th.
Olympique Lyon, in sixth, and eighth-placed Olympique
Marseille slumped to defeats on Saturday.
Ahead of their midweek meeting with APOEL Nicosia in the
Champions League, Lyon were beaten 2-0 in Nancy who climbed out
of the relegation zone.
Marseille suffered a 1-0 home defeat by Toulouse who rose to
fifth spot in the table after Aymen Abdennour scored the only
goal midway through the second half.
"It's one of our worst games of the season," Marseille coach
Didier Deschamps told the club's website (www.om.net).
The home team were without the injured Loic Remy and Mathieu
Valbuena. "It's hard to cope with their absence in such an
important game," said Deschamps.
Fourth-placed St Etienne are 1l points behind Montpellier
after losing 2-0 to Evian.
Nice are 16th after a penalty by Luciano Monzon and a goal
from Abraham Gnuie Gneki gave them a 2-1 win at Girondins
Bordeaux who are ninth.
