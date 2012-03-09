PARIS, March 9 A late Benjamin Andre goal
earned lowly Ajaccio a 1-0 home win as Olympique Marseille
suffered a fourth consecutive defeat on Friday.
Winger Andre netted a Johan Cavalli cross in the 89th
minute.
Marseille, who have not scored a goal during the dreadful
run, travel to Inter Milan for their Champions League last-16
return leg on Tuesday having won the first game 1-0.
Didier Deschamps' side stay eighth on 39 points from 27
games, eight points short of the third place and a Champions
League qualifying spot. Ajaccio climbed up to 13th with 29
points.
Marseille had banked on forwards Loic Remy and Mathieu
Valbuena to revitalise the team after returning from injury.
But both France internationals started on the bench and
failed to inspire their team mates when they came after the
interval.
Ajaccio had the best chances in the first half but
goalkeeper Steve Mandanda saved Damien Tiberi's powerful shot
and brilliantly parried an Eduardo header one minute after.
Marseille barely threatened in the second half until Jordan
Ayew volleyed a Brandao cross only to see keeper Guillermo Ochoa
deny him the opener in the 85th minute.
Olympique Lyon, eliminated from the Champions League by
APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday, host third-placed champions Lille on
Saturday.
Leaders Paris St Germain travel to lowly Dijon on Sunday
while second-placed Montpellier, who are one point off the pace,
host strugglers Caen.
