PARIS, March 10 St Etienne improved their
chances of playing in next season's Champions League by
snatching a 2-1 win at Valenciennes in an ill-tempered Ligue 1
game on Saturday.
The result left St Etienne in fourth place with 46 points
from 27 games, one behind Lille. The title holders, who occupy
the Champions League playoff spot, visit Olympique Lyon (2000
GMT) later in the day.
Both teams finished with 10 men after Valenciennes
midfielder Carlos Sanchez was sent off after four minutes for a
rough tackle and St Etienne's Jean-Pascal Mignot was shown a
straight red card in the 33rd.
The hosts took the lead in the 69th minute through Vincent
Aboubakar who scored from close range following a Foued Kadir
cross.
St Etienne equalised four minutes later as Albin Ebondo
perfectly set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
In the 77th minute Bakary Sako put the visitors ahead when
he poked the ball home after Laurent Battles struck the post.
Sako then hit the bar twice for St Etienne.
Toulouse are fifth on 44 points after they drew 1-1 at home
to Lorient.
A Lucas Mareque own goal put Toulouse ahead before Innocent
Emeghara levelled in the 61st minute.
On Sunday, leaders Paris St Germain travel to Dijon while
second-placed Montpellier host Caen.
