PARIS, March 10 St Etienne improved their chances of playing in next season's Champions League by snatching a 2-1 win at Valenciennes in an ill-tempered Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

The result left St Etienne in fourth place with 46 points from 27 games, one behind Lille. The title holders, who occupy the Champions League playoff spot, visit Olympique Lyon (2000 GMT) later in the day.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Valenciennes midfielder Carlos Sanchez was sent off after four minutes for a rough tackle and St Etienne's Jean-Pascal Mignot was shown a straight red card in the 33rd.

The hosts took the lead in the 69th minute through Vincent Aboubakar who scored from close range following a Foued Kadir cross.

St Etienne equalised four minutes later as Albin Ebondo perfectly set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the 77th minute Bakary Sako put the visitors ahead when he poked the ball home after Laurent Battles struck the post.

Sako then hit the bar twice for St Etienne.

Toulouse are fifth on 44 points after they drew 1-1 at home to Lorient.

A Lucas Mareque own goal put Toulouse ahead before Innocent Emeghara levelled in the 61st minute.

On Sunday, leaders Paris St Germain travel to Dijon while second-placed Montpellier host Caen. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)