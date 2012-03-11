PARIS, March 11 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain overcame Mohamed Sissoko's first-half dismissal to snatch a 2-1 win at lowly Dijon thanks to Kevin Gameiro's stoppage-time goal.

Gameiro netted from Jeremy Menez's pass to move PSG four points ahead of Montpellier, who host strugglers Caen later on Sunday (2000).

Midfielder Sissoko was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Eric Bautheac four minutes before halftime.

PSG brushed off their numerical disadvantage and went ahead four minutes after the restart in a move started and finished by defender Siaka Tiene who converted a Guillaume Hoarau cross.

Dijon equalised on 76 minutes when Steven Paulle headed in a Gael Kakuta cross before Gameiro had the last word for PSG.

Stade Rennes moved up to fifth place despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation-threatened Auxerre.

The hosts needed a 66th-minute goal from Yacine Brahimi to earn a point after Dennis Oliech's early goal for Auxerre. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)