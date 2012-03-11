(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, March 11 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St
Germain overcame Mohamed Sissoko's first-half dismissal to
snatch a 2-1 win at lowly Dijon thanks to Kevin Gameiro's
stoppage-time goal.
Gameiro netted from Jeremy Menez's pass to move PSG on 58
points from 27 games, one ahead of Montpellier who beat Caen 3-0
at home later on Sunday.
PSG midfielder Sissoko was shown a straight red card for a
challenge on Eric Bautheac four minutes before halftime.
PSG brushed off their numerical disadvantage and went ahead
four minutes after the restart in a move started and finished by
defender Siaka Tiene who converted a Guillaume Hoarau cross.
Dijon equalised on 76 minutes when Steven Paulle headed in a
Gael Kakuta cross before Gameiro had the last word for PSG.
"It was a tough match. After Sissoko's red card, it was
tough. The team was strong mentally," coach Carlo Ancelotti
said.
Second-half goals from Karim Ait-Fana, Souleymane Camara and
Ligue 1 top-scorer Olivier Giroud eased Montpellier to victory
over strugglers Caen with only a fine performance from
goalkeeper Alexis Thebaut preventing a heavier defeat.
Thebaut made a series of superb saves and Montpellier struck
the woodwork three times Ait-Fana finally broke through on 51
minutes.
Camara stole the ball from defender Aurelien Montaroup to
double the lead in the 83rd minute and Giroud added a third from
the penalty spot, his 17th goal of the campaign.
Montpellier's victory took them a step closer to automatic
Champions League qualification after third-placed Lille lost at
Olympique Lyon 2-1 on Saturday. Lille now trail Montpellier by
10 points.
Stade Rennes moved up to fifth place despite being held to a
1-1 draw at home by relegation-threatened Auxerre.
The hosts needed a 66th-minute goal from Yacine Brahimi to
earn a point after Dennis Oliech's early goal for Auxerre.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)