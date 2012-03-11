(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS, March 11 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain overcame Mohamed Sissoko's first-half dismissal to snatch a 2-1 win at lowly Dijon thanks to Kevin Gameiro's stoppage-time goal.

Gameiro netted from Jeremy Menez's pass to move PSG on 58 points from 27 games, one ahead of Montpellier who beat Caen 3-0 at home later on Sunday.

PSG midfielder Sissoko was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Eric Bautheac four minutes before halftime.

PSG brushed off their numerical disadvantage and went ahead four minutes after the restart in a move started and finished by defender Siaka Tiene who converted a Guillaume Hoarau cross.

Dijon equalised on 76 minutes when Steven Paulle headed in a Gael Kakuta cross before Gameiro had the last word for PSG.

"It was a tough match. After Sissoko's red card, it was tough. The team was strong mentally," coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Second-half goals from Karim Ait-Fana, Souleymane Camara and Ligue 1 top-scorer Olivier Giroud eased Montpellier to victory over strugglers Caen with only a fine performance from goalkeeper Alexis Thebaut preventing a heavier defeat.

Thebaut made a series of superb saves and Montpellier struck the woodwork three times Ait-Fana finally broke through on 51 minutes.

Camara stole the ball from defender Aurelien Montaroup to double the lead in the 83rd minute and Giroud added a third from the penalty spot, his 17th goal of the campaign.

Montpellier's victory took them a step closer to automatic Champions League qualification after third-placed Lille lost at Olympique Lyon 2-1 on Saturday. Lille now trail Montpellier by 10 points.

Stade Rennes moved up to fifth place despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation-threatened Auxerre.

The hosts needed a 66th-minute goal from Yacine Brahimi to earn a point after Dennis Oliech's early goal for Auxerre. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)