PARIS, April 30 Paris St Germain coach Carlo
Ancelotti is refusing to concede the Ligue 1 title but with just
four games remaining, leaders Montpellier can stretch their
advantage to eight points with a home victory over Evian on
Tuesday.
Sunday's damaging 2-1 defeat at third-placed Lille left the
Italian's Qatar-backed side five points adrift of a
modest-spending Montpellier and in danger of being further
behind before they host in-form St Etienne on Wednesday.
"There are still four games to play, it's not finished,"
Ancelotti told reporters after the Lille game.
Montpellier have 72 points, PSG are on 67 with defending
champions Lille suddenly back in contention for an automatic
Champions League spot a further two points behind.
"We have not lost the title yet, we have to believe
everything is possible, it will be more difficult but it's not
over," the Italian added.
While Ancelotti has yet to give up on the title race, his
players appear to believe the gap at the top is insurmountable.
"We now need more than a miracle," midfielder Momo Sissoko
said.
"We can forget the title," goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, one
of PSG's high profile signings, added.
"If Montpellier let it slip away, they're stupid."
Sirigu's frank assessment was dismissed by Montpellier coach
Rene Girard, who preferred to turn his attention to the side's
next fixture.
"I'm not listening to that kind of comment," Girard said on
sports daily L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr) on Monday.
"Pressure is here but that is what drives us. Pressure can
be positive.
"When you're a coach, what matters is the following game.
You can only celebrate what you have won."
Lille will continue their quest for an automatic Champions
League spot at Nice on Wednesday.
"We're in money time. Every point will count, starting with
those we scored tonight," coach Rudi Garcia said after the win
over PSG.
Stade Rennes are fourth on 57 points and they travel to
Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday looking to secure a Europa
League spot.
Olympique Lyon, in fifth place, have a game in hand and lie
one point behind Stade Rennes ahead of their Wednesday fixture
at home to Valenciennes.
Should French Cup winners Lyon move up a spot by the end of
the season, the team that finishes fifth will also secure a
Europa League berth.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)