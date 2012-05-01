PARIS May 1 Souleymane Camara missed a penalty nine minutes into stoppage time and Younes Belhanda was sent off in a dramatic finish to leaders Montpellier's 2-2 home draw with Evian Thonon Gaillard in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The result extended Montpellier's lead to six points over Paris St Germain who play their game in hand on Wednesday at home to St Etienne.

Belhanda broke the deadlock for Montpellier with a first-half penalty only for Thomas Kahlenberg to equalise for visiting Evian after 44 minutes.

Kevin Berigaud made it 2-1 with a close range effort for Evian midway through the second half but Olivier Giroud salvaged a point with his 21st league goal of the season six minutes from time. (Reporting by Julien Pretot editing by Tony Jimenez)