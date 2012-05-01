PARIS May 1 Souleymane Camara missed a penalty
nine minutes into stoppage time and Younes Belhanda was sent off
in a dramatic finish to leaders Montpellier's 2-2 home draw with
Evian Thonon Gaillard in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.
The result extended Montpellier's lead to six points over
Paris St Germain who play their game in hand on Wednesday at
home to St Etienne.
Belhanda broke the deadlock for Montpellier with a
first-half penalty only for Thomas Kahlenberg to equalise for
visiting Evian after 44 minutes.
Kevin Berigaud made it 2-1 with a close range effort for
Evian midway through the second half but Olivier Giroud salvaged
a point with his 21st league goal of the season six minutes from
time.
