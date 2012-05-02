PARIS May 2 An early Tulio de Melo goal earned
defending champions Lille a 1-0 win at Nice that sent them to
second spot in Ligue 1 on Wednesday pending a later game.
De Melo headed home on six minutes to put Lille on 68 points
with three games left, one ahead of Paris St Germain who
entertain St Etienne at 1900 GMT, and five behind leaders
Montpellier after they drew 2-2 against Evian Thonon-Gaillard on
Tuesday.
The top two teams in Ligue 1 qualify for next season's
Champions League group phase with the third-placed side securing
a playoff spot for Europe's premium club competition.
Olympique Lyon, who have a game in hand, are fourth on 59
points after a Lisandro Lopez double and goals by Cris and Jimmy
Briand gave them a 4-1 win against visitors Valenciennes.
