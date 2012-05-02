PARIS May 2 An early Tulio de Melo goal earned defending champions Lille a 1-0 win at Nice that sent them to second spot in Ligue 1 on Wednesday pending a later game.

De Melo headed home on six minutes to put Lille on 68 points with three games left, one ahead of Paris St Germain who entertain St Etienne at 1900 GMT, and five behind leaders Montpellier after they drew 2-2 against Evian Thonon-Gaillard on Tuesday.

The top two teams in Ligue 1 qualify for next season's Champions League group phase with the third-placed side securing a playoff spot for Europe's premium club competition.

Olympique Lyon, who have a game in hand, are fourth on 59 points after a Lisandro Lopez double and goals by Cris and Jimmy Briand gave them a 4-1 win against visitors Valenciennes. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)