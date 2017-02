PARIS May 6 Olympique Lyon lost any real hope of securing a Champions League spot next season when they were held to a 1-1 home draw against Stade Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Yoann Gourcuff's opener was cancelled out by Gregory Lorenzi's second-half strike as Lyon stayed fourth on 60 points with three games left. They lie eight points behind defending champions Lille who occupy the Champions League playoff spot in third place.

Brest moved up to 17th on 35 points, one point above the relegation zone.

Later on Sunday (1915 GMT), second-placed Paris St Germain will leapfrog Montpellier into top spot if they beat Valenciennes away.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)