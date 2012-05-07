PARIS May 7 Montpellier climbed back to the Ligue 1 top spot with two games left when they won 2-0 at Stade Rennes to move three points clear of second-placed Paris St Germain.

The leaders, who wasted two points with a 2-2 home draw to Evian last Tuesday, gave a solid performance to reclaim the place PSG briefly stole after defeating Valenciennes 4-3 on Sunday.

Souleymane Camara, who missed a stoppage-time penalty against Evian, put Montpellier ahead in the 26th minute when he took advantage of a John Boye mistake in the box to score from close range.

The visitors, who have never won the French title, doubled their lead after seven minutes in the second half when a powerful Remi Cabella shot hit the post only to bounce on keeper Benoit Costil's back and roll into the net.

The southern side are on 76 points, three ahead of PSG and five ahead of defending champions Lille, who thrashed Caen 3-0 and will travel to Montpellier next Sunday. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John Mehaffey)