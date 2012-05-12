PARIS May 12 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of
this Sunday's matches (all games 1900 GMT):
* Montpellier players have a chance to make history if they
clinch the club's first Ligue 1 title on Sunday, coach Rene
Girard told reporters.
"Against Lille, it is going to be our time to write a
chapter in the club's history," he said ahead of their home
clash against third-placed Lille.
"It is very important so we are fully aware of it. We are
delighted, but we do not have the time to enjoy for now."
Leaders Montpellier are on 76 points, three ahead of Paris
St Germain with two games to go. They will be crowned champions
if they get a better result at home to Lille than PSG achieve
against Stade Rennes.
Montpellier are without playmaker Younes Belhanda, who has
been suspended for three matches after he was involved in a mass
brawl during the game against Evian Thonon Gaillard.
* Lille's forward Eden Hazard, who has been reportedly
linked to both Manchester clubs for next season, was named
player of the year by the daily L'Equipe on Saturday.
In-form Hazard has already scored 17 league goals and set up
15 others this season, his best stats for the club, to help the
defending champions keep stay in the title race until late.
The Belgian is also the pundits favourite to win his second
Player of the year award in a row when the Ligue 1 players and
coachs' choice is to be announced on Monday.
* Paris St Germain are fully aware of the threat posed by
fifth-placed Stade Rennes, who they have not defeated at the
Parc des Princes since 2006.
"We have to have 14 warriors on the pitch because we are to
play against a very strong team, with a very good away record,"
midfielder Blaise Matuidi told a news conference.
PSG are without suspended midfielder Thiago Motta.
* Stade Rennes coach Frederic Antonetti is to tweak his
attacking options after his team lost their last two games
without scoring a goal.
"I lost my head because of my forwards," he told a news
conference on Friday. "We have no obvious starters. We never
found the right line-up, it has been our problem for the whole
second half of the season."
Rennes occupy the Europa League qualifying berth on 57
points, ahead of St Etienne on goal difference. Girondins
Bordeaux and Toulouse, who are both on 55 points, are also
chasing the fifth spot.
* Stade Reims and Troyes were promoted to Ligue 1 on Friday
after they secured their places in the second-division's top
three with one game to go.
Six-times champions Reims, who lost two European Cup finals
to Real Madrid in 1956 and 1959, last featured in the top flight
in 1979.
(Gregory Blachier; Additional reporting by Dimitri Moulins in
Montpellier; editing by Martyn Herman)