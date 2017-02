PARIS May 13 Karim Ait-Fana scored in stoppage-time to lift Montpellier to a dramatic 1-0 win over third-placed Lille on Sunday and keep them three points clear of Paris St Germain at the top of Ligue 1 with one game left.

Montpellier are on 79 points with PSG on 76 after they thrashed Stade Rennes 3-0 home thanks to a hat-trick by Nene.

Montpellier travel to basement side Auxerre next weekend and PSG play at Lorient.

Both clubs secured places in the Champions League and champions Lille, on 71 points, will feature in the qualifying round.

Auxerre, who have been in the top flight since 1980, were relegated to Ligue 2 after they lost 3-0 at Marseille. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmondd)